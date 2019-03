Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today's Cleveland's Own nominee is bound to make you hungry.

We're saluting Slyman's Restaurant, home of the famous corned beef sandwich.

Located on St. Clair Avenue, Slyman's has been a Cleveland staple for more than 50 years.

President George W. Bush even stopped by for a bite during one of his stops in Cleveland.

**Nominate someone to be Cleveland's Own here**