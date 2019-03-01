Cleveland Public Library to go fine-free as part of 150th anniversary

CLEVELAND, Ohio — You know those fines when you forget to return your books to the library on time?

For the Cleveland Public Library, they will soon be a thing of the past.

Felton Thomas, executive director and CEO of the Cleveland Public Library, announced this week that the library is doing away with late fines.

The announcement comes as the library celebrates 150 years.

Thomas spoke about it during a speech Wednesday at The City Club of Cleveland.

He said that last week, the Board of Trustees approved a resolution to allow the library to go fine-free.

“We want to remove barriers, not block people from accessing the library,” Thomas said. “We want to connect people to knowledge and ideas, not stand in their way.”