Cavs’ Channing Frye reveals plans to retire at end of season

CLEVELAND– Channing Frye revealed he plans to retire at the end of the season in an Instagram post Friday morning.

“Playing at MSG for the last time last night had me thinking of how fast time has flown by,” Frye wrote after Thursday night’s win against New York. He was selected by the Knicks with the eighth overall pick in the 2005 draft.

Former teammate Jeff Green chimed in with, “Nooooooo don’t retire bro.” Frye replied “It’s time bro!”

The 12-year veteran has been with Cleveland for much of the last three years, aside from a brief stint in Los Angeles.

During that time, he’s been a Cavs fan favorite, thanks in part to his antics with teammate and longtime friend Richard Jefferson. With humor and leadership, he’s overcome an enlarged heart and the passing of both his parents.

He was part of the team that overcame a 3-1 deficit in the 2016 NBA Finals to bring Cleveland its first major sports title in 52 years.

