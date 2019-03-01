Beachwood police looking for 2 men accused of stealing credit cards from fitness club, going on shopping spree

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEACHWOOD, Ohio --Beachwood police are looking for two men they say stole credit cards from a fitness club and went on a shopping spree.

Police released surveillance photos of the two men.

One of the men is seen walking out of the Lifetime Fitness on Richmond Road on November 15.

Detectives say he and a second man are seen on video spending thousands of dollars at the Apple store in Woodmere and the Macy's store in University Heights.

Beachwood police say the same men used credit cards that were also stolen from a Lifetime Fitness customer on February 12 of this year.

Police say the victims' credit cards were all taken from secured lockers at the gym.