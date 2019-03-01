× Bahamas travel advisory issued due to crime

BAHAMAS — The U.S. Department of State has issued a Level 2 travel advisory for anyone going to the Bahamas.

The advisory asks for people to exercise increased caution due to crime.

“Violent crime, such as burglaries, armed robberies, and sexual assault, is common, even during the day and in tourist areas,” the statement says.

The state department says although the family islands are not crime-free, most of the crime happens on New Providence and Grand Bahama islands.

The following tips are given for those traveling to the Bahamas:

Exercise caution in the area known as “Over the Hill” (south of Shirley Street) and the Fish Fry at Arawak Cay in Nassau, especially at night.

Do not answer your door at your hotel/residence unless you know who it is.

Do not physically resist any robbery attempt.

Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive Alerts and make it easier to locate you in an emergency.

Follow the Department of State on Facebook and Twitter.

Review the Crime and Safety Report for The Bahamas.

U.S. citizens who travel abroad should always have a contingency plan for emergency and medical situations. Review the Traveler’s Checklist.

**Read more, here**