Attention car buffs: Last weekend to zoom into the Cleveland Auto Show

Posted 3:59 pm, March 1, 2019, by , Updated at 04:10PM, March 1, 2019

CLEVELAND-The Cleveland Auto Show continues to draw huge crowds at the I-X Center as car buffs show up to see what will be brand new on local car lots this year.

For example, the Nissan Altima has a brand new redesign.  It’s also a draw because of Northeast Ohio winter weather driving conditions.

That’s because fans of the Altima are attracted to the all-wheel drive in a sedan, and the price says Diehl Belza with Nissan of North Olmsted AKA Big Nissan and owner of I90 Nissan.

“It’s one of the only mid-sized cars that is under $26,000 that has all-wheel-drive. There is only one other segment out of this car class that has that all-wheel-drive capability,” Belza said.

The Altima is touted as a smooth ride with numerous safety features including automatic front and backbreaking, pedestrian detection, and what is called pro pilot assist which automatically keeps up with and adjusts to the speed of the traffic.

“It will adjust just to the traffic flow. If the traffic comes to a complete stop then the car comes to a complete stop. If the traffic starts up again the car accelerates to it."  The crowds are also drawn to a souped-up version of the Altima that instead of traditional tires comes with huge tank treads like you would see on a tank.

Also at the show, the Progressive Auto Group which has been in Massillon since 1937.
They’re showcasing their new models in Chrysler, Jeep, and Chevy.
Their new Silverado is touted as lighter, quicker and quieter.
It can come with a V8 engine.
The recently re-branded Jeep Compass is also on display.
It features numerous safety features including forward-collision warning and a lane departure warning.
Progressive Auto Group President Craig Sanders says the auto show kicks off the brand new sales season.
“The Auto Show Is the kick off to the spring selling season.  A lot of people drive their vehicles through the winter and then the weather starts to get nice. You hear the birds chirping and it’s time to buy a new car and the auto show is a great place to check things out,” said Craig Sanders President of Progressive Auto Group in Massillon.

The Cleveland Auto Show at the I-X Center is open until 10 Friday night. And doors open at 11 in the morning Saturday and Sunday.

