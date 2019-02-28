Woman sentenced to prison for beating 91-year-old man with concrete block in California

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — A woman accused of beating a 91-year-old man with a concrete block will spend the next 15 years in prison.

According to affiliate KTLA, 30-year-old Laquisha Jones was sentenced in court on Thursday after negotiating a plea deal.

Investigators said the attack happened last July and left the victim, Rodolfo Rodriguez, with serious injuries including broken cheekbones.

The TV station reports he was in town from Mexico and had gone for a walk when Jones started hitting him with a concrete block.

It’s unclear how Rodriguez is doing now.