Winter has no plans of going away as we head into March

March 1 is Friday, and winter has no plans of going away just yet!

An area of low pressure moving along the Ohio River Valley is bringing some light snow to our southern counties through 2 a.m. Small accumulations are expected– less than 1″.

Otherwise, plenty of clouds around with a few flurries possible overnight for the rest of us. Temperatures will range in the upper teens to the low 20s by Friday morning.

Take a look:

Friday start off with sunshine northwest to cloud cover southeast. It will be pretty uneventful with temperatures ranging from the mid 30s to around 40. Clouds thicken up Friday night ahead of our next system. There’s the chance of a light wintry mix in the primary snowbelt to along the lakeshore east late Saturday morning into the early afternoon. Little no accumulation expected.

Snow is likely Sunday and Sunday night. It’s also looking more and more likely that we will be reaching for our shovels and snow blowers and kids may be exercising their sledding skills! We’ll be providing a more precise snowfall forecast within the next 24 hours. We’ll keep you posted.

Here is your 8-day forecast. Follow weather updates, here.