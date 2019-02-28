Weather: Sun early, then clouds and spotty snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today features a partly to mostly cloudy sky with highs in the upper 20’s north to low 30’s south. We’re watching the weekend…looks like we could have widespread accumulating snow on Sunday. Stay tuned.

Here is your 8-day forecast:

Temperatures will be trending colder (mainly 30s) the first 10+ days of March. Normal high on March 1st is 41 degrees!

Some signs of a brief taste of spring after March 15th, closer to the 20th. IF this verifies, there is the possibility of a 60 degree day or two. More on this later next week. Still uncertain how long this “warmth” lasts.