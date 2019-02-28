‘The Baby-Sitter’s Club’ gets a TV series reboot on Netflix

LOS GATOS, Calif. — A beloved book series, first published in 1986, is getting a contemporary make-over on a popular streaming service.

The Baby-Sitters Club is officially resurfacing as a Netflix Original Series.

Based on the bestselling books by Ann M. Martin, the streaming service describes the show as a contemporary live action series following five friends who launch their own babysitting business that’s “big on fun and adventure.”

The show is expected to follow the friendship and adventures of the book’s main characters — Kristy Thomas, Mary Anne Spier, Claudia Kishi, Stacey McGill, and Dawn Schafer.

Exciting news for BSC fans! https://t.co/TF3XbEgyEM — Ann M. Martin (@AuthorAnnMartin) February 28, 2019

“I’m amazed that there are so many passionate fans of The Baby-Sitters Club after all these years, and I’m honored to continue to hear from readers—now grown, who have become writers, editors, teachers, librarians, filmmakers—who say that they see a reflection of themselves in the characters of Kristy and her friends,” Martin said in a statement obtained by E! News, “So I’m very excited about the forthcoming series on Netflix, which I hope will inspire a new generation of readers and leaders everywhere.”

The series has reportedly been ordered with a ten episode first season.

Walden Media’s Michael De Luca will executive produce the show alongside Lucy Kitada and Broad City‘s Lucia Aniello . Aniello is also reportedly directing the series.

“The themes of The Baby-Sitters Club still resonate 30 years after the original book series was released and there has never been a more opportune time to tell an aspirational story about empowering young female entrepreneurs. Together with Ann M. Martin and the team at Walden Media, our ambition is to contemporize the storylines and adventures of this iconic group of girlfriends to reflect modern-day issues,” Melissa Cobb, vice president of Kids & Family at Netflix, told E! News in a statement.

The streaming service has slated the show for a 2020 release, according to their app. No casting information has been released yet.

This is not the first time The Baby-Sitter’s Club series, which has over 200 licensed books with more than 180 million copies sold, will be adapted for TV. In 1990 HBO adapted the series for a show lasting only one season. A movie version of The Baby-Sitter’s Club was also released in theaters in 1995.

