Summit County dog adopted after 1,145 days then returned gets training

TWINSBURG, Ohio– Geronimo is getting ready for his forever home!

The 6-year-old pup spent 1,145 days at the Humane Society of Summit County before being adopted on Feb. 16. Unfortunately, it wasn’t a good fit and Geronimo was returned to the shelter.

To make sure that doesn’t happen again, he’s staying with a foster family. This will give him time to relax in a house before finding a permanent home.

The humane society said certified professional dog trainers are working with Geronimo so he can learn manners.

Geronimo arrived at the Humane Society of Summit County in 2015. Officials said he was locked in a crate outside in the snow before he was rescued. The pooch was malnourished and required two knee surgeries.

The dog is described as energetic and ongoing. He is best suited for a home with not other pets or children. The humane society is still accepting applications for his adoption. If you are interested, please call 330-487-0333 Ext. 226.

