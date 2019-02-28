Solon police: 1-year-old brought marijuana to day care

SOLON, Ohio– No charges were filed after a young child brought marijuana to a Solon day care.

Staff at KinderCare, located on Kruse Drive, called police and child services on Feb. 21, police said.

A teacher said the 1-year-old was carrying a plastic bag when they were dropped off. At first, the teacher assumed the bag contained the child’s breakfast. Police said the baby dropped the bag, which was picked up by another children, and the two argued.

That’s when staff discovered it contained marijuana.

The day care contacted the guardian, who said the child did not have the marijuana before arriving.

The case was sent to the Solon Prosecutor’s Office, which determined there was not enough probable cause for an arrest.