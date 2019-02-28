× Show Info: February 28, 2019

Cleveland’s Own Ketchup

It’s a family owned business dedicated to providing a healthier alternative to your favorite condiment. Cleveland Ketchup Company showcased their two different flavors. https://www.facebook.com/CLEketchup/

https://clevelandketchup.business.site

Cake on the Go

Take your favorite piece of cake on the road with you! The owner of Daisy Cakes showed how easy it can be to make cake pops. https://daisycak.es/

Win a new car!

The Cleveland Auto Show is underway at the I-X Center. It’s here through Sunday. You can enter to win a lease on a brand new car or truck. Parking at the event is free. www.ClevelandAutoShow.com

Backstage Bash

It’s a unique, one night only event at the beautifully restored Hanna Theatre. Backstage Bash is Saturday, March 16th. Click here for ticket information. www.GreatLakesTheater.org

Cooking with Nora Restaurant

We brought a taste of Little Italy to the studio. Nora Restaurant is participating in Cleveland Restaurant Week March 18th-30th. It’s located on Murray Hill Road in Cleveland. www.noracleveland.com

Ohio State Waterproofing

This time of year can pose a serious threat to your home. Ohio State Waterproofing chatted about a few warning signs to look for. https://ohiostatewaterproofing.com/

Dreaming of summer in Akron

This weekend is the LEMTA Boat Show at the John S. Knight Center in Akron. You’ll find a variety of boats and information on other water sports. www.akronboatshow.com