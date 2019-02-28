Report: Jonas Brothers to release new single on Friday

It looks like the reports of a Jonas Brothers reunion are true.

According to US Weekly, insiders say Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas will release a new single titled “Sucker” under the name “JONAS” this Friday.

Nick Jonas “liked” a tweet that was posted last week from a fan that said, “11 years ago I became a fan of the Jonas Brothers but I never had the chance to see them live. If a reunion is really gonna happen I will be the happiest man on earth.”

“Nick Jonas liked this. I have hope now,” one fan reacted to the tweet.

The trio announced their breakup in October 2013. The announcement came days after they cancelled a tour and deleted their Twitter account.

“We’re family first, and that’s always been our main priority, and so honestly within that was really important,” Nick Jonas said at the time.

“I feel like we’ve had some complications within the group for a long time without addressing them, and I think this train will fall off the tracks without really getting real about some of the concerns and some of the limitations that we may feel,” Nick said he told his brothers. “It was a tough conversation, I’m not going to lie. It was a few days of working through it.”

US Weekly reported that speculation about a reunion back in January of 2018 when the Jonas Brothers Instagram page was reactivated. The page has nearly 240,000 followers, but no posts.

The Jonas Brothers were known for hits like “Burnin’ Up,” “S.O.S.,” and “Lovebug.”

Die-hard fans got to meet the band when they made an appearance on Fox 8 back in 2013.

Since their breakup, Nick Jonas has had a successful solo career, Joe Jonas has been front-man for the group DNCE, and Kevin Jonas filmed two seasons of his reality show “Married to Jonas.”