Opening statements expected in case of murdered 4-year-old girl

CLEVELAND– Opening statements are expected Thursday afternoon for a woman and her boyfriend accused of murdering a 4-year-old girl.

Sierra Day, 24, and Deonte Lewis, 27, are charged with aggravated murder, murder and endangering children. Jury selection began earlier this week.

Day’s daughter, Aniya Day Garrett, died on March 11, 2018. Police and paramedics were called to an apartment on Lakeshore Boulevard in Euclid, where they found the girl underfed and covered in burn marks. Police said her left eye was nearly swollen shut.

Day told police she thought her daughter had a stomach virus and the girl fell while in the bathroom, according to the report.

Months before her death, Mickhal Garrett, Aniya’s father, filed for custody.

“I truly, truly, truly, feel as though our daughter (Aniya) is being abused at home physically/mentally and that her life could possibly be in danger,” Garrett wrote in an affidavit.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services ruled Cuyahoga County child welfare workers failed the 4-year-old girl. Aniya wasn’t removed from her mother’s home even after telling caseworkers, “Mommy did it.”

Garrett and other local activists pushed for changes to the Cuyahoga County Division of Children and Family Services. In September, the county created the Children and Family Services Advisory Board in response.

