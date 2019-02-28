Nurse adopts baby she cared for in pediatric intensive care unit

PEORIA, Illinois — A nurse adopted a baby who she helped care for in the pediatric intensive care unit in OSF Children’s Hospital of Illinois in Peoria.

Good Morning America said Angela Farnan was one of the nurses who cared for Blaze while he was being treated for a congenital heart defect.

Farnan said Blaze’s biological family lived far away and didn’t have the resources to care for him financially.

GMA reports that, with permission from Blaze’s parents, she took the sweet baby into her care. After one of his surgeries, Farnan said Blaze’s birth mom, through tears, asked Farnan to adopt her son.

Farnan said it was a very emotional day.

She and her husband absolutely love Blaze and knew it was the right choice to adopt him. The adoption became official in June.

Blaze will reportedly need another surgery when he gets a little older and may even need a transplant.

“I just need that face and that smile. I can have the worst day and all I want to do is get home and see him. It just makes it all better,” Farnan told CBS Chicago.