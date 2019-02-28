North Ridgeville relocates nuisance turkey

(Photo: North Ridgeville police)

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio– The North Ridgeville Police Department relocated a turkey before it caused a major crash.

The bird had been living near Sugar Ridge and Maddock Road for months.

“We have been having to go out with this turkey multiple times a day because he thinks he owns the road. It’s a matter of time before there was going to be a crash,” the police department said. “Today was the final straw when we had a dog get hit when he chased it into the road.”

Police said the dog will be fine.

The turkey was moved to a large property in Litchfield, where he won’t be chasing anymore cars.

