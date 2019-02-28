North Olmsted Police: Domino’s pizza robbery suspect arrested, believed to be connected to more robberies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- A Cleveland man accused of robbing a Domino’s Pizza in North Olmsted could be connected to even more robberies, police say.

Detectives with the North Olmsted Police Department have identified Chris Ward as the person responsible for the Domino’s robbery on February 16, just after 6 p.m.

Police said surveillance video shows a man they believe to be Ward walking into the pizza shop, wearing a hooded sweatshirt and a cloth covering his nose and mouth. The video shows him walk behind the counter, grab all the money in the register and then take off.

“They had a robbery in Cleveland with a suspect matching a similar description about a week prior, so this was the first armed robbery in North Olmsted in a bit,” said Detective Bill Saringer with the North Olmsted Police Department.

In a collaborative effort with CPD’s 1st District and Lakewood PD, officers were able to arrest Ward on Wednesday at his home in Cleveland. They were also able to connect Ward to other armed robberies.

Police said they know of three right now and are investigating to see if he could be linked to even more across the Cleveland and Lakewood areas.

Police also arrested two other individuals in connection with the Domino’s robbery, Brian Kucler and Robert Knight.