Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please help Amanda Berry and FOX 8 reunite missing individuals with their families.

Leroy Linson, 51, was last seen the evening of February 8.

His daughter dropped him off at MetroHealth Medical Center but hasn't heard from him since.

Leroy is a diabetic and legally blind in one eye.

He doesn't have any of his medications with him.

If you see him please call Cleveland police at 216-621-1234.

***More missing cases here**