WATCH LIVE: Active shooter threat at Lakeland Community College not credible, police say

KIRTLAND, Ohio — Kirtland police said they received a report of an active shooter situation at Lakeland Community College, but they don’t believe this threat to be credible.

Police told FOX 8’s Kevin Freeman on scene that they received reports of a man with a bomb and gun on campus. Police said they believe this was a swatting call.

Although police do not believe this threat is credible, they are continuing to check everything.

Lakeland Community College has canceled all classes and events scheduled for Thursday. They say that although they are unable to substantiate the claims of the threat, they are closing campus as a precaution.

Fox 8 has a crew headed to the scene. We will provide more updates as they become available.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video