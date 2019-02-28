× Kiflis Restaurant and Bakery issues recall of 3,250 pounds of beef sausage

CUYAHOGA FALLS- Kiflis Restaurant and Bakery in Cuyahoga Falls has issued a voluntary recall of 3,250 pounds of Bosnian Cevapi-Original Sarajevo style beef sausage.

According to a release by the Ohio Department of Agriculture Thursday, the raw sausage was produced and packed from August 6, 2018-February 6, 2019. Below is the item impacted:

8-lbs (30 count) packages of Bosnian Cevapi-Original Sarajevo Style Beef Sausage.

The sausage products are being recalled because they do not include the Ohio mark of inspection. The following locations distributed the sausage:

Mentor Family Foods located at 7294 Lakeshore Blvd, Mentor, OH 44060.

Alesci’s of Shoregate located at 29730 Lakeshore Blvd, Willowick, OH 44095.

Taste of Europe located at 15512 Madison Ave, Lakewood, OH 44107.

PV Euro Market located at 4805 W. Pleasant Valley Rd, Cleveland, OH 44129.

Please note, the Bosnian Cevapi-Original Sarajevo style beef sausage sold at the Kiflis Restaurant and Bakery retail store located 2018 State Road, CuyahogaFalls, OH is not included in the recall.

The problem was discovered by the Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) Division of Meat Inspection during routine compliance inspection activities. So far, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions from those who ate the sausage. If you have any concerns, you are asked to contact your doctor.

Some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be discarded or returned to the company.