Keeping red brick road in Medina neighborhood will cost residents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEDINA, Ohio-- Residents living along South Broadway Street in Medina say the red brick pavement on the street once provided Old World Charm, but it has not withstood the test of time. "When I first moved here, I liked it, but as the years have gone by, it's gotten worse," said longtime homeowner Marge Brown. "People going to work in the morning, this is their short cut, and so with all the traffic, this street has really deteriorated."

Patchwork of the crumbling brick by the city of Medina has taken a toll on their cars. "Bad, I mean there's been issues with cars breaking tires off,” said South Broadway resident Randy Greenya. "It's one big swerving thing. You've got to pull over to the side and stop and if you go too far over, you hit the concrete lips and it tears up your rims and tires."

Under an existing city ordinance, any repair of South Broadway must be done in brick.

The city notified homeowners last week that if they want to replace the pavement with a new layer of brick and make other improvements, it will cost them an assessment of more than $7,000 each.

But if 60 percent of homeowners sign a petition, agreeing to replace the brick with concrete, or dyed concrete that looks like brick, there would be no assessment.

The price tag on real brick has many residents seeing red. "It would be nice to have brick, but not for $7,000,” said Marge Brown. "I'm retired and I don't have that kind of money to put into a brick street."

Randy Greenya is circulating a petition against the red brick assessment, and has so far collected 11 of the 18 signatures needed to pursue one of the other options. Greenya told Fox 8, "Stamp it or concrete it, you know, and make it driveable.”

But some Medina residents outside of the neighborhood believe the historic feel of the city should be preserved, and they are urging city leaders to maintain South Broadway as a brick street. In response to those admirers of antiquity, Marge Brown said, "If they would like to invest in it, I'd be happy to have the brick street again."