JCPenney says Midway Mall store in Elyria is closing

ELYRIA, Ohio — JCPenney confirmed to FOX 8 News on Thursday that it will be closing its store at Midway Mall in Elyria. The closing date is set for July 5.

The company said:

“This decision is the result of an ongoing review of our store portfolio, which includes assessing locations that may not meet our required financial targets or represent an opportunity to capitalize on a beneficial real estate asset. It’s never easy taking actions that directly impact our valued associates and customers, however we feel this is a necessary business decision.”

JCPenney said eligible associates who do not transfer to another store location will receive separation benefits; all impacted associates may take part in a career training class at no cost to them which offers tips on resume writing, answering interview questions and more.

