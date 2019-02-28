‘I Am Dr. King’s Dream’: Andrew Fouche

Inspirational messages from students across Northeast Ohio as we celebrate  Black History Month the month of February.

Here is Andrew Fouche's message:

"I am Dr. King's dream because he dreamed of how long it would take to get rid of prejudice. 
We should all be educated equally, and now I am able to attend a school that my parents chose. 
Prejudice should not exist.
I have not been exposed to the prejudice my grandparents and parents had to experience.
How long will it take for someone like me to have equal rights and opportunities -- not long at all!
I am Andrew Fouche and I am Dr. King's dream."

