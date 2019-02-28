‘I Am Dr. King’s Dream’: Andrew Fouche

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Inspirational messages from students across Northeast Ohio as we celebrate Black History Month the month of February.

Here is Andrew Fouche's message:

"I am Dr. King's dream because he dreamed of how long it would take to get rid of prejudice.

We should all be educated equally, and now I am able to attend a school that my parents chose.

Prejudice should not exist.

I have not been exposed to the prejudice my grandparents and parents had to experience.

How long will it take for someone like me to have equal rights and opportunities -- not long at all!

I am Andrew Fouche and I am Dr. King's dream."

