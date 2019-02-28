Hot Chicken Takeover opening new spot at Crocker Park, hosting free banana pudding stand today

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Hot Chicken Takeover is coming to the Cleveland area.

But before it does, it is hosting pop-up events across the area, starting with a free banana pudding stand on-site at the restaurant’s future home on Crocker Park’s Main Street, Phase 3 next to H&M, Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The “social enterprise” known for its Nashville-style hot chicken, sides and free iced tea, will open the new location this summer at Crocker Park in Westlake, according to a press release.

There are currently three Columbus-based locations.

“When it came to selecting our first site outside Columbus,” founder Joe DeLoss said in a release. “Cleveland was the obvious choice for all of us. We’re incredibly grateful for the opportunity to be a part of the community and to deliver our mission: creating extraordinary experiences for extraordinary people.”

HCT is hiring for all restaurant leadership and crew positions.

For much more, click here.