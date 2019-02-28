Fraud alert! Little Caesars says fake coupon offer could be a virus

Little Caesars is warning customers about a fraudulent coupon being circulated online.

According to a Facebook post, the coupon states that Little Caesars “is rewarding everyone with 3 free large pizza coupons on their 60th anniversary.

“The coupon was not generated or distributed by Little Caesars,” the post states. “We are monitoring the situation and diligently working to resolve the issue. We recommend that you do not click through to the coupon, as it may download a virus on your computer or device.”

The post has been shared over 2,500 times.