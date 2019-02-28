Fox Recipe Box: First Watch’s Parma Hash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Breakfast hash always starts with a good batch of potatoes. First Watch serves a variety of skillet hash dishes and we asked the popular restaurant to share one of their recipes with us. Lauren Romansky showed Fox 8's Wayne Dawson how to make the tasty and satisfying Parma Hash.

Click here to learn more about First Watch and find a location near you.

Parma Hash

2 tablespoons Roasted Tomatoes, diced

2 tablespoons Roasted Crimini Mushrooms

1 tablespoon Roasted Onions

1/2 cup cooked Italian sausage, crumbled

2 tablespoons mozzarella cheese, shredded

1 tablespoon Parmesan cheese, shredded

Heat butter in a 10-inch nonstick pan. Add First Watch Potatoes, turning potatoes on all sides.

Heat another 10-inch skillet over medium-high heat. Add oil and then hash ingredients, except for cheeses

After 1 1/2 minutes, add First Watch Potatoes and saute until all ingredients are hot, about 3 minutes.

Once ingredients are hot, mix in cheese and transfer to a large serving plate; keep warm.

In a buttered nonstick 8-inch skillet, cook eggs to desired doneness. Place over top hash mixture.

Garnish with fresh herbs and serve with side of fresh fruit, whole-grain toast and preserves.

NOTE: First Watch Potatoes are made from large Russet Norkotah potates, peeled and diced into big cubes. Parboil the potatoes until they are barely soft, but still have texture. Using canola oil, then give the potatoes a hard sear on all sides. First Watch adds sweet onions and their special First Watch Seasoning to finish off the potatoes