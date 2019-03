Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- One of FOX 8's own is being recognized this Black History Month for his accomplishments in the media.

The Lutheran East Gospel Choir and Shiloh Baptist Church in Cleveland held a celebration of black history Thursday night.

Community leaders honored many northeast Ohioans for their work in fine arts and education.

Our own Wayne Dawson was an Historical Pillars Honoree for his work in the media.

Wayne also served as host of the event.

