Fox 8 Jukebox: The Trash Talkers

Posted 11:10 am, February 28, 2019, by , Updated at 11:09AM, February 28, 2019

CLEVELAND, Oh -- The Fox 8 Morning Show studio comes alive with extra energy when the St. Edward High School Trash Talkers visit. This unique percussion group is made up of students who perform on recycled 'instruments' like metal trash cans and plastic buckets. The group was started by St. Edward staffer John Goers six years ago and began with only 8 members. Today the group has two teams and over 30 members. Click here to learn more about The Trash Talkers.

