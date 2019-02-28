CLEVELAND, Oh -- The Fox 8 Morning Show studio comes alive with extra energy when the St. Edward High School Trash Talkers visit. This unique percussion group is made up of students who perform on recycled 'instruments' like metal trash cans and plastic buckets. The group was started by St. Edward staffer John Goers six years ago and began with only 8 members. Today the group has two teams and over 30 members. Click here to learn more about The Trash Talkers.
Fox 8 Jukebox: The Trash Talkers
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Disco Inferno
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Pieces of Eight
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Northern Lights from Eastlake North High School
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: OPUS 216
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Saint Joseph Academy Chorale
-
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Solon High School Madrigals
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: The Royal Ringers from Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Beachwood High School Orchestra Chamber Ensemble
-
Fox Jukebox: Beaumont High School’s ‘Voices of Harmony’
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Secondhand Radio
-
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Blues Meets Girl
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Western Reserve Suzuki School
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Travis ‘Moonchild’ Haddix