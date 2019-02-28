× Driver accused in hit-and-run death of Mentor officer expected to change plea

MENTOR, Ohio– The man accused of hitting and killing Officer Mathew Mazany is expected to change his plea during a hearing Friday morning, according to court records.

Brian Anthony, of Kirtland, will appear in Lake County Common Pleas Judge John O’Donnell’s courtroom at 9:30 a.m. He’s charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, operating a vehicle under the influence and not stopping after an accident.

Mazany was assisting with a traffic stop on state Route 2 in Mentor on June 24 when he was hit by a Jeep. Police said Anthony left the scene and was arrested hours later.

Prosecutors said Anthony tested positive for heroin, fentanyl, morphine, codeine and ethanol.

Mazany was a 14-year veteran Mentor Police Department.

