Convicted child killer strangled to death by cellmate in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Ok. — An inmate serving time for the murder of an eight-year-old girl was strangled in his prison cell last month.

According to FOX news, Anthony Palma, 59, died from “ligature strangulation and blunt force trauma to the head” on January 11.

Prison officials announced this week that he was killed by his cellmate Raymond Pillado. Both men were serving life sentences for murder.

Affiliate KFOR reports that Palma was convicted after evidence linked him to the death of Kirsten Hatfield. The girl’s body has never been found.

Palma lived two doors down from the victim’s family.