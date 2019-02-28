Consumers learn about new cars, innovative technology at Cleveland Auto Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Visitors at the Cleveland Auto Show get excited to see innovative cars and new technology each year, as well as see new releases from their favorite brands.

The auto show provides a platform for manufacturers like Mazda to introduce a vehicle even before it arrives on showroom floors.

This year in Cleveland, Mazda is not only proudly showing off its sleek new 7th generation Mazda 3, but giving car show visitors the chance to get behind the wheel and test drive the car at the show's "ride and drive."

Mazda has a corporate goal to create cars that are the most eye catching and the most exhilarating vehicles on the road.

The newest Mazda 3 was intentionally designed to look fast just standing still, according to Scott Newman of Mazda of Bedford. Newman said Mazda still values artful design techniques.

The company said it even places a lot of effort in determining the colors of paint that it pairs with each model.

The technology in these cars rivals anything available. Four models earned the IIHS top safety pick rating.

"This car will also be available with a I-Active all wheel drive system that's a really unique system because its predictive. It measures different things. For example, it will measure the temperature of the outside air, meaning if its 20 degrees and the wipers are moving it will engage from a front wheel drive up to 50% or 100% to an all wheel drive vehicle," said Newman

I-Active sense safety technology includes smart city brake support.

The new Mazda 3 has been designed down to the contour of the seat, which Newman said was created to help with body alignment so that it might reduce fatigue.

Meanwhile, car buyers demonstrated a special loyalty. Dealers explained a good experience with one car brand or a dealership will keep customers returning.

This has been the case over the years with many who drive Hondas.

Honda has built a reputation of reliability and satisfaction. The company has worked to cultivate this reputation by weaving dealers and customers into it's planning and development of new vehicles and taking existing vehicles to their next generation.

At the 2019 Cleveland Auto Show Honda the company is proudly displaying the newest model of its new Passport SUV.

Though wearing a familiar name badge the new Passport is showing it has grown up.

Dave Waikem, a Honda Dealer and Chairman of the Cleveland Auto show, gave FOX 8 an up close look at the newest vehicle in the fleet.

"A true 5 passenger V6, nearly 300 horsepower, all wheel drive and again has all the Honda safety features," said Waikem.

With new and evolving safety technology Honda envisions what the company describes as a "collision free future."

"TheHonda sensing is the ability to sense a vehicle around you, ahead of you, keep you within the lanes. And, there's been a 27% reduction in accidents vehicles equipped with Honda sensing," said Waikem.

While the new Passport threatens to steal the show, visitors can also get a glimpse of the many other vehicles in the company's full-service fleet.

That includes the mouth watering Civic Type 'R.'

"It's been available in Europe for the past two years but last year was the first time they brought it into the United States," said Waikem, adding "It is the fastest front wheel drive production car ever at the Nurenberg Race Track so it not only looks this good, it runs and handles this good, I mean, it really, really is a true piece of art."

In addition to the Civic model, the company proudly displayed one of the long time anchors of its fleet, the Honda Accord.

Rounding out the display was the versatile Ridgeline pickup truck.

Waikem said much of the technology that has found its way into the Hondas that buyers will find on showroom floors has been passed down from the company's racing heritage.

He also said the company has valued recommendations from its dealers and their customers.

"Honda is in tune with what the public wants. They have always been that way. They listen to the dealers and I am actually on the dealer council with Honda and we have meetings with their dealers. We sit down with the top executives at Honda and they want to hear what the customers are saying about their product," said Waikem.

