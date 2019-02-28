× Cleveland Clinic CEO: Nearly 30,000 weapons seized at hospital’s facilities in 2018

CLEVELAND– Cleveland Clinic CEO and President Tom Mhiahljevic briefly spoke about the threat of gun violence at hospital facilities during his state of the clinic address on Wednesday.

He said nearly 30,000 weapons were confiscated from patients and visitors of the hospital system in 2018.

“Now, I would like to speak about an important, yet a silent, threat,” Mihaljevic said. “There is a national epidemic of violence against health care workers, especially in emergency departments.”

Mihaljevic said they are working to protect their employees. That means an increased police presence, metal detectors at emergency room entrances and panic buttons on badges.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported serious workplace violence incidents are four times greater in health care than in private industry. Risk factors include working with patients and visitors with histories of violence, drug abuse and gang affiliation, as well as the prevalence of firearms and knives among patients.

More stories on the Cleveland Clinic here