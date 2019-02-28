× Cleveland Browns GM confident signing Kareem Hunt is the right thing

INDIANAPOLIS– Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey did his homework before signing free agent Kareem Hunt.

At least that’s what he told reporters Thursday.

“We did extensive research. We talked to a lot of people and we felt comfortable with the information we had, listening to how remorseful he was, knowing that once he comes here there are no guarantees,” Dorsey said. “He’s going to have to earn respect in the Cleveland Browns organization by his actions, not words.”

The Kansas City Chiefs released their starting running back late last season after a video showed Hunt shoving and kicking a woman.

Hunt signed a one-year deal with the Browns earlier this month but is currently on the commissioner’s exempt list and it’s not known when he’ll be allowed to play again.

But after meeting with Hunt, Dorsey figured he was worth the risk.

“He has a good heart. The act he did last year was egregious, we all know that,” Dorsey said, acknowledging he found Hunt to be remorseful.