City of Cleveland: Weather delays completion of third phase of Hopkins Airport project

Posted 5:08 pm, February 28, 2019, by , Updated at 05:09PM, February 28, 2019

Hopkins Airport as seen from SkyFOX

CLEVELAND — Due to weather, the shuttle pick-up and drop-off service at Hopkins Airport will not be moving to the Yellow Lot on Friday.

The airport originally said phase three of the renovation project, in which parking and hotel shuttles will move to the baggage level, would go in effect March 1.

However, the City of Cleveland said Thursday that high winds and cold weather prevented the completion of necessary upgrades to the area, meaning the shuttles will not be moving.

In the meantime, according to the city, Mobility Assist services and complimentary luggage carts will still be available at the Ground Transportation Center to those who need them.

