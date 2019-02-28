Cavs come from 14 down in fourth to beat Knicks 125-118

NEW YORK — Kevin Love scored 26 points, Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton each had 22 and the Cleveland Cavaliers overcame a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the New York Knicks 125-118 on Thursday night.

Cedi Osman added 21 points as Cleveland won for the third time in four games. The Knicks had their modest two-game winning streak snapped.

Allonzo Trier scored 22 points for the Knicks, who led 99-85 after Damyean Dotson’s jumper to open the fourth quarter.

The Knicks still led by nine following Kevin Knox’s jumper with 3:51 left, but Sexton’s three-point play and layup brought Cleveland within 113-109.

After Knox followed with two free throws, the Cavs scored the next 12 points to take the lead for good.

Osman’s 3-pointer with 2:19 left cut it to one. Then, after a turnover by Dennis Smith Jr., Trier committed a clear-path foul on Clarkson. Clarkson hit both free throws to put Cleveland ahead and then hit a 3 on Cleveland’s next possession before Love’s two free throws ended the 12-0 streak.

Smith scored 16 points and Noah Vonleh finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Henry Ellenson scored 13 points, Mitchell Robinson had 12 and Emmanuel Mudiay and Lance Thomas each scored 10.

New York led by nine in the second quarter. But a 20-10 run culminated by Ante Zizic’s short hook with 3:07 left in the first half gave the Cavs their first lead, 51-50.

Robinson’s alley-oop dunk gave the Knicks a 59-57 halftime lead, which they increased to 97-85 on Smith’s four-point play with 3 seconds left in the third.

TIP-INS:

Cavaliers: Tristan Thompson, who leads the Cavaliers with 11.1 rpg, has missed 17 straight games with a sore left foot. . Sexton is the only Cavalier to play in all 62 games this season.

Knicks: New York last beat the Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden on January 30, 2014, a 117-86 blowout. … DeAndre Jordan (sprained left ankle) missed his third consecutive game and Frank Ntilikina (groin injury) has now missed 14 straight.

DOIMINATION

The Cavaliers have beaten the Knicks in all three meetings this season. They have swept the season series for the third time in four years and have won 15 of the last 18 meetings.

SEEKING CONSISTENCY

The Knicks used the same starting lineup (Smith, Dotson, Knox, Thomas and Vonleh) for the third straight game. New York hadn’t utilized the same starting five in three consecutive games since Jan. 7-11. Only Knox and Vonleh were members of that quintet. The other starters during that stretch were Luke Kornet, Mudiay and the since-departed Tim Hardaway Jr.

HITTIN’ THE ROAD

After playing four straight games at home, the Knicks go west for a three-game road trip which will take them to California (LA Clippers, Sacramento Kings) and Arizona (Phoenix Suns). After a quick stop back at Madison Square Garden for a rematch with the Kings, New York travels to the Midwest and Southwest for games against the Timberwolves, Pacers and Spurs.

UP NEXT:

Cavaliers: Hosts Detroit on Saturday.

Knicks: Visits the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.

