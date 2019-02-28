Authorities may have identified another victim of serial killer from Lorain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOONVILLE, Mo. -- Authorities may have identified another victim of a serial killer who grew up in Lorain.

Samuel Little, 78, convicted in 2014 of slaying three women in California in the late 1980s, has provided authorities from across the nation with information about more than 90 murders committed over some 30 years, NBC reports. He's been linked to about three dozen murders and has drawn sketches of other alleged victims.

Now, a man in Missouri who is also in jail, said one of the victims is probably his mother. Fox 2 Now reports the Illinois State Police is investigating Little's possible connection to local cold case murders in that area from the 1970s.

Jamar Jenkins, jailed for selling drugs, said his mother, Mary Ann, was murdered in 1977 when he was just four years old.

“I remember the detectives and me not having an understanding of what was going on back then, but now realizing that`s what it was," he told Fox 2 Now. "They were telling my aunt and uncle that they found her. I remember them crying and 'take him upstairs,' moving me out of the way so I couldn`t see what was going on. You know, protecting me from that.”

The woman's body was found in east St. Louis, but her killer was never found.

Fox 2 Now reports that in the fall of 2018, Illinois investigators interviewed Little, who shared details and a sketch he drew of a woman he admitted to killing in east St. Louis.

"We want answers and we`re possibly going to get answers now. Somebody`s going to pay...finally for what happened to her," Jenkins told Fox 2 Now.

Continuing coverage.