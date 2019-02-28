Authorities ID driver killed in wrong-way crash with semi in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the driver killed in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 77 Wednesday.

James Langford, 87, of New Franklin, was killed after hitting a semi head-on between South Arlington Road and state Route 241.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office reported a driver in a Buick LeSabre headed north in the southbound lanes hit a semi head-on.

Langford, who was driving the Buick, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The semi driver was not hurt.

Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office reports the driver was headed the wrong way on I-77 South because he turned onto the exit ramp from Massillon Road.

