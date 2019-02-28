Atlantic League expected to test out robot umpires as part of MLB agreement

Could robot umpires could be the future of baseball?

Baseball America reports the Atlantic League is expected to test out “robo-umps” as part of a deal with Major League Baseball.

The robots would have a tracking system to call balls and strikes as well as provide in-depth data about every pitch. It could also help speed up games.

A robo-ump has been used twice before in a professional setting; one game each in 2015 and 2016 in the Pacific Association. During those games, a former MLB outfielder voiced the calls made by the robot.

