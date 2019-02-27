Weather outlook: Temps in 20s, 30s; keeping a close eye on the weekend

CLEVELAND-A cold, but quiet night on tap for us. Temperatures will dip down into the teens with partial clearing in spots. Those along the lakeshore will likely hang on to the cloud cover with a chance of flurries around.

Here is an hour-by-hour look at temperatures overnight into early Thursday:

Thursday features a partly to mostly cloudy sky with highs in the upper 20s north to low 30s south.

We’re watching the weekend…looks like we could have widespread accumulating snow on Sunday. Stay tuned.

