Video: Suspect runs from scene of Richmond Heights burglary with safe

Posted 7:35 am, February 27, 2019, by

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio – A suspect in a Richmond Heights burglary was captured on surveillance video running from the scene with a safe.

Richmond Heights police have released that video in hopes of catching the suspect.

Police say the suspect threw a brick through the window of the Subway on Highland Road around 4:30 in the morning Sunday, February 24.

Police say the suspect grabbed a safe a ran away.

You can see the suspect running with the safe on surveillance video.

If you can help police, you can make an anonymous tip at (216)486-1234.

Google Map for coordinates 41.553162 by -81.498195.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.