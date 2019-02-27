Video: Suspect runs from scene of Richmond Heights burglary with safe

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio – A suspect in a Richmond Heights burglary was captured on surveillance video running from the scene with a safe.
Richmond Heights police have released that video in hopes of catching the suspect.
Police say the suspect threw a brick through the window of the Subway on Highland Road around 4:30 in the morning Sunday, February 24.
Police say the suspect grabbed a safe a ran away.
You can see the suspect running with the safe on surveillance video.
If you can help police, you can make an anonymous tip at (216)486-1234.
41.553162 -81.498195