Video: Suspect runs from scene of Richmond Heights burglary with safe

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio – A suspect in a Richmond Heights burglary was captured on surveillance video running from the scene with a safe.

Richmond Heights police have released that video in hopes of catching the suspect.

Police say the suspect threw a brick through the window of the Subway on Highland Road around 4:30 in the morning Sunday, February 24.

Police say the suspect grabbed a safe a ran away.

You can see the suspect running with the safe on surveillance video.

If you can help police, you can make an anonymous tip at (216)486-1234.