Two cars crash into homes on same Cleveland street, one on site of Superman birthplace

Posted 10:52 pm, February 27, 2019, by

CLEVELAND --  Cleveland police are investigating a pair of car crashes on the city's east side.

Police said one car went into a home that sits on the site of the birthplace of Superman! The car crashed into a house on Parkwood Drive, on the same property where Man of Steel co-creator Joe Shuster once lived.

The two people in the car were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition.

The other car crashed at a home on the corner of Parkwood Drive and Avenue.

Police said the driver was not hurt.

No residents in either home were injured.

