Surveillance video shows woman attacked in parking lot of Cleveland apartment complex

CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Cleveland Division of Police is searching for a man who attacked a 62-year-old woman outside her apartment.

The incident was caught on surveillance video outside the a senior living apartment community.

It happened while the victim was carrying groceries from her car to the Euclid Beach Villa Apartments on East 156th Street on February 16.

The woman told police she saw a shadow behind her, then she was hit in the face.

The police report said the suspect tried to take the woman's keys but ran away when she started screaming.

The victim lost several teeth and was taken to University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.

Cleveland police said the assault is not related to a carjacking that happened at the same apartment complex.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 216-623-5518 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463. You can also text "TIP657" to 274637 with the tip. Callers can remain anonymous.