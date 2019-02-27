Summit County sheriff searching for suspects who posed as police in home robbery

COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio – The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is searching for suspects in a robbery that happened in a Ponciana Drive home in January.

According to a press release, on January 9 around 7:45 p.m., three armed men kicked in the rear door of a home.

The sheriff’s office reports the suspects came in the home and identified themselves as police.

A woman who was home alone ran out of the house through the front door.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspects took cash and left the scene.

Through evidence found at the scene, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office has identified one of the suspects.

There is a warrant for Paris Dean Timmons, 27, of Akron, on a charge of aggravated robbery.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Timmons or the identity of the other two suspects should contact the Summit County Sheriff’s Office at (330)643-2154.