See, touch and drive: Check out the newest creations at the Cleveland Auto Show

CLEVELAND - Visitors to the Cleveland Auto show expect to find head-turning innovation and exhilarating performance and the 2019 auto show fills that expectation.

Automakers are once again inviting visitors to see, touch, even drive some of their newest and most advanced creations while also offering a glimpse into their futures.

Among the companies attempting to take it's world-class reputation and grow it's customer base with newly designed and innovative models is Lexus.

The company's fleet evolving with bolder and more aggressive styling while hoping to maintain the loyalty of its repeat customers already familiar with its commitment to luxury and innovation.

At the Cleveland Auto Show visitors can get a close-up look at the company's newest departure from the formal four-door sedan in an 'urban crossover' called the UX with what is described as the highest fuel efficiency, 39mpg, of any non plug-in hybrid.

" We are proud of not only bringing a car that not only brings that fuel efficiency but all the styling of the luxury brand of Lexus so you are going to see all those bold lines we are talking about the aggressiveness look to it but a car that's going to be able to handle well its got the best in class turning radius, safe and obviously great gas mileage," said Matt Dietz of Central Lexus.

Lexus' re-designed EX is also among it's complete offering of sedans at the Cleveland Auto Show as well as it's 552 horsepower 'supercar' the head-turning LFA.

Also among the companies showcasing newly re-imagined versions of some familiar nameplates is Chevrolet.

The company displaying both off-road ruggedness and American muscle.

Among the featured vehicles for Chevy is its 2019 Blazer.

The SUV has only been in showrooms for a couple of months, and many are getting their first up-close look at the Cleveland Auto Show.

Ryan Serpentini of Serpentini Chevrolet showed FOX 8 around the RS version that is on display at the show.

"It's a little bit of a higher trim level but you are going to get the high definition backup camera also comes equipped with a front vision camera so if you are pulling into a spot you have a camera in the front. You've got your USB, you've got your wireless charging, push button start, you've got your panoramic sunroof available, you've actually also got a button for the glove box which is kind of fun," Said Serpentini.

The company is also showcasing a new 2019 Silverado pickup truck, described by Chevrolet as bigger, stronger and lighter than the previous generation.

Serpentini says it is also far more customizable than ever with features and cameras that rival and in some cases exceed what is available even on many family sedans.

"You are able to get a factory lift kit for the first time in Chevy's history so that's pretty exciting and something a lot of people are looking for and the other thing is they are pushing the crew cabs a little more they are able to build a lot more than they used to so a lot more full-sized trucks that are available," said Serpentini.

The Chevrolet display also includes the all-electric Bolt which can re-charge itself using energy from braking to extend the car's range.

And no auto show would be complete without the Corvette and the Corvette Stingray, a classic display of exhilarating American ingenuity.