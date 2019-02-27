× Safe opened with torch in burglary at Akron veterans club

AKRON, Ohio– The Polish Legion of American Veterans Post 32 in Akron was the victim of a burglary Monday night.

The manager discovered the crime at the veterans club, located on Dayton Street, Tuesday afternoon.

A person forced open a door, went into the office and used a torch to break into a large safe, according to the police report. The suspect took cash and liquor from the bar.

“They stole the daily, the weekly, the monthly, the queen of hearts, the membership fees, the event money, and all of the donations,” Post 32 said on Facebook. “We know that this was an inside job and these people walk among us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department.