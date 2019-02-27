OSHP: Troopers find $84,000 worth of marijuana during traffic stop in Cuyahoga County

courtesy: Ohio State Highway Patrol

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio– The Ohio State Highway Patrol said troopers seized 60 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop.

According to a press release, on February 25 at 11:08 p.m., troopers stopped a Dodge Charger for speed and marked lanes violations on I-90 in Cuyahoga County.

The highway patrol said criminal indicators were observed and a patrol drug-sniffing canine alerted to the vehicle.  A search revealed the drugs, which the highway patrol said are worth about $84,000.

The driver, Hatiah Moore, 29, of Willoughby, was charged with possession and trafficking in marijuana, both second-degree felonies.

