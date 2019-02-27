Oddsmakers: Donald Trump has greatest chance at reelection in 2020

The latest odds released by Bovada show Donald Trump leading all of the Democratic challengers when it comes to the 2020 presidential election.

The president is the +200 betting favorite with potential Democratic nominees Kamala Harris and Beto O’Rourke* following at +500 and +800, respectively.

Former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden*, who just this week said his family is on board with him running in 2020, is also at +800.

Here’s how the other Democratic hopefuls are faring:

Bernie Sanders +1000

Amy Klobuchar +1500

Elizabeth Warren +2200

Tulsi Gabbard +2500

Sherrod Brown* +2800

Kirsten Gillibrand +3000

Cory Booker +3500

Julian Castro +6600

Pete Buttigieg +10000

(No odds listed for John Delaney)

*Has not officially declared candidacy

In an op-ed published Tuesday in Forbes magazine, Loren Thompson wrote about why he believes President Trump will be reelected.