Motocross rider went airborne, hit crowd in accident at Summit County Fairgrounds

TALLMADGE, Ohio – Police in Tallmadge have released a report on an accident that hurt several people at the Summit County Fairgrounds Saturday around 8:45 p.m.

Police say a dirt bike rider was racing when he lost control of his bike and went off the track.

According to a press release, the rider and his bike went airborne and hit a group of spectactors.

Several people were hit. The rider hit the outside wall of the arena.

Tallmadge Fire had initially reported that 7 people were hurt.

Tallmade police now say four people were hurt, including the rider.

None of the injuries were life threatening.