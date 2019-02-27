Motocross rider went airborne, hit crowd in accident at Summit County Fairgrounds

TALLMADGE, Ohio – Police in Tallmadge have released a report on an accident that hurt several people at the Summit County Fairgrounds Saturday around 8:45 p.m.
Police say a dirt bike rider was racing when he lost control of his bike and went off the track.
According to a press release, the rider and his bike went airborne and hit a group of spectactors.
Several people were hit. The rider hit the outside wall of the arena.
Tallmadge Fire had initially reported that 7 people were hurt.
Tallmade police now say four people were hurt, including the rider.
None of the injuries were life threatening.
