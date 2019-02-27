Mother and boyfriend to go on trial in murder of 4-year-old Aniya Day Garrett

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Jury selection is scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the death of a four-year-old girl.

Aniya Day Garrett died on March 11, 2018.

Her mother, Sierra Day, 24, faces charges, including aggravated murder, murder and endangering children.

The woman's boyfriend, Deonte Lewis, 27, faces the same charges.

The two will stand trial together.

Investigators say Aniya was severely underfed and had burns and bruises all over her body when paramedics removed her body from her mother's Euclid apartment.

The medical examiner ruled that she died after suffering serious head trauma.

The trial is expected to last about a week. If convicted, both could face life in prison without the possibility of parole.

